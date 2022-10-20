Registration open for Kannapolis 5K

KANNAPOLIS — The Old Armor 5K for Heroes will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The run will start in front of Old Armor Beer Company, 211 West Ave. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited.

Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive prizes and recognition from the city based on the total number of runs you complete. Register at www.runkannapolis.com.