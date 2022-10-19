Jaeck will be first Rootle Ambassador of PBS Kids to represent Rowan County

SALISBURY — Ermalyn Jaeck, Smart Start Rowan parent educator, recently completed training and will be the first Rootle Ambassador of PBS Kids to represent Rowan County. Rootle Ambassadors are locally based community members who have a desire to support families of young learners and are trained to use and share the suite of PBS early education resources within their communities.

Jaeck moved to the U.S. from the Philippines in 2007 and has more than 12 years of experience as an early childhood educator.

“I love connecting to the community and meeting different people. “I look forward to bringing new family-based programs and services throughout Rowan County,” she said in a news release.

Jaeck and members of Smart Start Rowan’s Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Group participated in an educational video with PBS Kids, which will be used in promoting the importance of early childhood education across the state. Filming took place at Patterson Farm LLC, and Smart Start Rowan’s playroom.

“We are thrilled Ermalyn was selected to represent our agency and PBS Kids through the Rootle Ambassador Program,” SSR’s Executive Director Amy Brown said. “Ermalyn is fantastic at what she does, and families love her. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to partner with PBS, and this project will provide so many valuable resources to the children and families of Rowan County.”

To learn more about The Rootle Ambassador Program and Smart Start Rowan, visit www.rowan-smartstartrowan.org, or stop by the Smart Start Rowan office at 1839 W. Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.