An invitation to meet the new school superintendent
Published 12:03 am Tuesday, October 18, 2022
The public, including parents and residents, is invited to meet the new Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers.
Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
Salisbury Community
Thursday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m. — Bell Tower Green, Corner of West Innes and South Jackson streets, Salisbury
East Rowan Community
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m. — Old Stone House, 770 Old Stone House Road, Salisbury
South Rowan Community
Thursday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m. — Town of China Grove Community Memorial Building, 412 S. Myrtle Ave., China Grove
West Rowan Community
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 4-6 p.m. — Patterson Farms, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mt. Ulla
North Rowan Community
Monday, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m. — Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 N. U.S. Hwy. 29, Salisbury
Southeast Rowan Community
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m. — China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N. Main St., China Grove