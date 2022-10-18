An invitation to meet the new school superintendent

The public, including parents and residents, is invited to meet the new Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers.

Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.

Salisbury Community

Thursday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m. — Bell Tower Green, Corner of West Innes and South Jackson streets, Salisbury

East Rowan Community

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m. — Old Stone House, 770 Old Stone House Road, Salisbury

South Rowan Community

Thursday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m. — Town of China Grove Community Memorial Building, 412 S. Myrtle Ave., China Grove

West Rowan Community

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 4-6 p.m. — Patterson Farms, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mt. Ulla

North Rowan Community

Monday, Nov. 7, 4-6 p.m. — Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 N. U.S. Hwy. 29, Salisbury

Southeast Rowan Community

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m. — China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N. Main St., China Grove