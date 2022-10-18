‘A Mile in Their Shoes’ to show what re-entry is like for those released from prison

SALISBURY — An offender re-entry simulation called “A Mile in Their Shoes” is again being offered by Project Safe Neighborhoods on Nov. 9 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event will be held at F&M Bank Trolley Barn, 125 E. Liberty Street. Human service employees, service providers, second-chance employers, and media are invited to attend the simulation to gain an understanding of the obstacles faced by those individuals transitioning back into their communities from incarceration.

The simulation will begin with an explanation of the event and instructions from the facilitator. Then, for two hours, participants will experience what life is like for the first month of post-release for re-entrants.

There will be four, 15-minute segments in which participants navigate stations. Between each segment, re-entrants will return to their housing locations, i.e. home, halfway house, homeless shelter or jail. Examples of possible stations include the DMV, probation and parole, court, GED, bank, employer, social services, church, pawn shop, landlord/rent, transportation, health clinic, treatment, etc. The day ends with lunch and a guided discussion while debriefing participants regarding their experiences, their successes and failures.

Registration is required. Go to salisburync.gov/reentry to register by Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Project SAFE Neighborhoods (PSN) is a nationwide and comprehensive commitment to the enforcement of firearms laws. This approach identifies illegal gun, gang crime and violent repeat offenders in an effort to make our communities and streets safer.

PSN in Rowan County is about partnerships, strategic planning and research integration, training, outreach and accountability. Rowan County PSN partners with federal, state and local law enforcement and local community and faith-based organizations to develop research-supported strategies to reduce illegal and violent crime.