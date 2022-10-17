High school boys soccer: Raiders win 5th in a row

Staff report

CONCORD — South Rowan’s boys soccer team got a big defensive effort and shut out Central Cabarrus 2-0 on Monday.

With five straight wins, South (12-6-1, 7-3-1) has made a surge in the South Piedmont Conference standings in recent weeks.

The Raiders are third in the league after Monday’s action and they’re right on the heels of second-place Central Cabarrus.

The match was scoreless in the first half.

Zander Efird put the Raiders ahead, with Grayson Steedley assisting.

Efird assisted on a goal by Michael Coles that made it 2-0 with six minutes left.

The goal was the 13th for Coles, who is tied with Steedley and Martin Ramirez for the team lead.

Ozzy Pulido and Brian Robles also have put up big offensive production.

Alan Ballinas-Gutierrez had the shutout in goal and denied three Central Cabarrus shots in one flurry.

Mateo Diaz, Jose Trejo, Camillo Pacheco, Alejandro Lopez, Sawyer Barringer and Bryan Lopez were defenders contributing to the shutout.

South plays at SPC leader Concord on Thursday.