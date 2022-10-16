Shots fired at Livingstone homecoming, two injured in effort to flee

SALISBURY – An argument between two people attending a homecoming event at Livingstone College last night ended in shots being fired, and two students were injured in the effort to flee, according to a statement from Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating. No suspects have been arrested at this time. There is no information that anyone was injured by the actual shooting.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence. My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gun fire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December,” Davis said. “Our students, alumni and their families did not deserve this. My prayer is that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law swiftly and decisively.”

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the college and any updates will be provided here, so check back for more information.