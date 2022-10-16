Letters to the editor: Oct. 16

Words that are meaningful

Baby, I love America.

Crime is high, the cost of living is up and sometimes I just don’t feel safe. But every time I wear my U.S. Army hat someone takes a few seconds out of their day and says, “Thank you for your service.”

Never have I been asked what party I’m in, what’s my religion, what’s my sexuality. In my world, the only words more meaningful are “Love you” and “America I love you.”

Go Army, beat Navy.

— Harold Myers

Salisbury

Ada Fisher will be missed

Not long after moving to Salisbury, about 12 years ago, my husband and I were grocery shopping. The checkout line was long, and I took a seat next to another woman, already there.

We chatted about myriad things, but mostly about Salisbury and politics, and I was drawn to her … forthrightness and common sense immediately apparent.

Before parting, I told her how much I enjoyed chatting, and that she should think about writing some letters to the editor, as everything she said hit home with me. And in that brief time, I knew she was someone special.

She smiled and nodded, but never said a thing about herself.

Later my husband told me who she was, Ada Fisher. I never forgot our chance meeting and often wished I’d had the opportunity to talk with her again.

I have no doubt Ms. Fisher’s passing is a great loss to both the Black and white communities. She will be missed.

— Kathryn Dews

Salisbury

Men should be responsible for ‘unwanted’ babies

I believe that the Republican platform on abortion is false. Recently, I suggested that men, not just women, be held financially responsible for any of their “unwanted” babies.

But we know that this will never happen. Men will never vote to be held accountable in this situation.

I suggest that one angle disputing the ban on abortion should be that discrimination is a basis for legislation that has been passed recently.

— Audrey V. Armistead

Salisbury

Check that Celebrity Cipher answer

There is much angst, anger and depression swirling around the town and country when someone makes an error.

My concern about an error isn’t dire, but curious. The Oct. 13 Celebrity Cipher has an error, and I wondered how many people discovered it. The quotation can be solved as indicated. However, if we use the substitutions used in the quotation, then the celebrity’s name is Rdlropf instead of Ashanti.

A further bit of earthshaking trivia from the Cipher is that it is the first Cipher I’ve solved in which one letter (O) was substituted for itself instead of a different letter.

Come on, all you Celebrity Cipher solvers! How many of you noted this monumental error?

— Paul Baker

Salisbury

Thanks to all the firefighters

Our company, Goodman Millwork Inc., experienced a need to call the Salisbury Fire Department on Wednesday.

Their response was immediate. Within minutes a full force of emergency vehicles was on the scene. I stood in amazement at the organization and team effort that was provided. Fire hoses were dropped at the closest fire hydrant, long lines of hose were dispersed throughout our entire facility. A ladder truck was set up and immediately firefighters were on our roof looking for hot spots in our dust collection system.

Infrared equipment was being used to see if any ductwork had heat buildup. All this with great efficiency. We were fortunate to determine that the fire was confined to a small space near one of our machines, but it could have been much worse had our fire department not responded in such a timely manner.

I am grateful for their service to our community. I want to take this opportunity to express appreciation to all our first responders. Thank you and may God continue to watch over each as you so selflessly look of us!

— Franco Goodman

Salisbury

Republicans are threatening 246-year experiment

A majority of the Republican Party candidates for office this fall deny the election results of 2020.

Despite the lack of evidence, they agree with Donald Trump that he won the election. Therefore, it is reasonable to infer that if they lose their election, that they will not accept the result.

They seemingly believe that they should rule the country no matter what the people want.

The Republican Party’s relentless drive for power could end our 246-year experiment with democracy.

— Richard Derr

Salisbury