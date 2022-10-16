High Rock Lake agents honored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jennifer Hill and Tim Beeson received the Big Wave Award at Lake Homes Realty’s National Agent Summit for their achievements in real estate at the agency’s ninth annual national agent summit held Oct. 4-6. .

The Big Wave Award is given to agents with a total transaction volume between $10 million and $25 million with 40 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $6 million or greater between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022.

It should be noted that total transaction volume is the sum of the property sale price of each transaction side represented, even if the side represented was shared with another agent.

“Jennifer and Tim continue to impress with their hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present them with this major award,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty, in a news release. “The Big Wave Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors,” Phillips said. “Agents like Jennifer and Tim are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.”

Lake Homes Realty (LakeHomes.com) is a multi-state real estate company focused on lake homes and land. The Alabama-based brokerage has been named six consecutive times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. Lake Homes Realty is a licensed real estate brokerage in 35 states and is growing rapidly into additional states.