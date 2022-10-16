Elizabeth Dole Foundation honoring NBC’s Guthrie

WASHINGTON, D.C. —The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of Today at NBC News, as the 2022 Tom Hanks Caregiver Champion Award recipient in recognition of her support of military caregivers. The award will be presented at the foundation’s annual Heroes & History Makers celebration, on Wednesday at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., and streamed live.

The event is an annual tribute to America’s 5.5 million military caregivers, the loved ones who voluntarily care for wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at home. Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, a Salisbury native, will be joined by Hidden Heroes Campaign Chair Tom Hanks and multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young.

The Caregiver Champion Award was named for Hanks in recognition of his support of military caregivers. The award has previously been presented to former First Lady Michelle Obama, music superstar Tim McGraw and actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise. Guthrie was selected in recognition of her advocacy of those who serve and their families. Since becoming a Hidden Heroes Ambassador in 2018, Guthrie has used her national platform to bring awareness to the 5.5 million loved ones caring for a wounded, ill or injured service member at home.

“We are thrilled to honor our champion, Savannah, during our 10th anniversary celebration,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in a news release. “Over the past four years, she has become deeply invested in our cause. She has brought our caregivers’ stories of service and sacrifice into millions of homes across America. And she has gone above and beyond, with such grace and compassion, to speak directly to military caregivers and ensure them that they are not alone.”

Dole was the first to call the nation’s attention to the men and women caring for a wounded, ill, or injured service member or veteran at home. Military caregivers face increased emotional and physical stress, financial and legal troubles, employment difficulties, and feelings of isolation due to the enormous responsibility and severe lack of resources for those caring for someone who served. The Foundation is committed to recognizing, supporting, and empowering military caregivers.