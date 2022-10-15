Piedmont Players’ ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder’ opens Oct. 21

SALISBURY — Set in London in 1909, the musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family.

After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. (A single actor plays all the not-so-nice D’Ysquiths, adding to the merriment of this production.)

Meanwhile, Monty is trying to woo money-minded and self-centered Sibella Hallward — until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D’Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together? Come find out!

The Piedmont Players Theatre’s production is directed and choreographed by Executive Director Bradley Moore and music is directed by John Stafford. It features a cast of 11 in the 2014 winner for Best Musical.

Music is by Steven Lutvak and lyrics are by Robert L. Freedman and Lutvak. It is based on the book by Freedman.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Nick Culp as Monty Navarro, Paul Leopard as The D’Ysquith Family, Laura Raynor-Williams as Phoebe, Leslie Roberts as Sibella, Debbie Hubbard as Miss Shingle, and an ensemble that includes Marc Anderson, Molly Bronson, Jean Kadela, Taylor Kroop, Jonathan Lodgek, and Dale Waters, who play more than 75 different characters throughout the show.

Producers are Cold Stone Creamery and Edward and Susan Norvell.

Performances begin Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and continue Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 p.m., Friday Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for seniors/students/military.

Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.