Photo gallery: Livingstone celebrates homecoming

Published 10:09 pm Saturday, October 15, 2022

By Post Sports

Livingstone College celebrated homecoming Saturday, and even though the football team fell short 44-7 to CIAA Southern Division rival Fayetteville State, the crowd enjoyed the festivities and perfect fall weather nonetheless. The Broncos used eight sacks and two interceptions to put a damper on LC’s homecoming festivities at Alumni Memorial Stadium.

