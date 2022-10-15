Law enforcement on scene of shooting at Livingstone College

SALISBURY — Law enforcement officers were called to the scene of an active shooter at Livingstone College just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to emergency scanner traffic.

One gunshot victim was reported at the front gates of the college as emergency personnel arrived. Another gunshot victim was being treated at the pavilion area.

Medical personnel were also being called to treat others who reported a leg injury, breathing problems and seizure during the incident.

The scene was declared secure at 11:21, giving crews the green light to continue in.

This was homecoming weekend for Livingstone, which played Fayetteville State in football earlier Saturday.

