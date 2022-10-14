High school football: Jayvee wins for Carson, West, North and Salisbury

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Tristin Clawson scored four touchdowns as Carson rolled 47-0 against East Rowan on Thursday in jayvee football.

The Cougars (4-4) also got touchdowns from Kam Alexander, Jase Overcash and Christian Clowney.

Garrett Gregg had a fumble recovery to help beat the Mustangs (0-7).

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan pounded Central Cabarrus 40-6 in jayvee football on Thursday.

Brant Graham threw two touchdown passes to Kaden Feaster and ran for a touchdown for the Falcons.

Jaylen Neely ran for two touchdowns for West (5-3) and Cooper Martin had one rushing TD.

SPENCER — North Rowan outscored West Davidson 42-36 on Thursday in jayvee football.

KJ Oglesby had a kickoff return touchdown and two rushing touchdowns for the Cavaliers (3-2).

Quan Thomas threw two touchdown passes to Ason Best and one to Jaiden Brown.

LEXINGTON — Salisbury won 34-6 against Lexington in a jayvee football game played on Wednesday.

The Hornets (8-0) got a big game from Emmanuel Asare. He ran for three touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions.

Avaylon Cruse had a rushing TD. Jaylin Johnson turned an interception into a pick-six.

Ephraim Williams also had an interception. A’Marion Pruitt had a tackle for loss. Ny’Gel Elliot had a sack.

South Iredell thumped A.L. Brown 46-16 on Thursday. The Wonders are 1-7.

South Rowan is off this week.