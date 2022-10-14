Forum focusing on female Rowan candidates Oct. 18

SALISBURY — Voters will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the women on the November ballot in Rowan County at the “Meet the She Candidates” virtual forum, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will sponsor their third annual candidate forum on Zoom.

“While we lift up all the women who have stepped up to lead our county, state and country by putting themselves on the ballot, in the interest of time this forum will focus on local Rowan County candidates who are in contested races,” according to Eileen Hanson-Kelly, AAUW’s Public Policy Chair.

Candidates scheduled to appear at the forum include N.C. Senate candidate Tangela Morgan, county commission candidates Judy Klusman and Alisha Byrd-Clark, and school board candidates Ruth Marohn, Ebony Boyd, Sabrina Harris, W. Jean Kennedy and Lynn Marsh. The moderator for the event will be Dr. Nicole Oehmen, assistant professor of sociology at Livingstone College and program vice president co-chair of AAUW.

“It is so important to give women a platform as we continue to be underrepresented in state, county, and federal offices,” said Oehmen. “Women comprise approximately 22 percent of N.C. county commissioners, 31 percent of NC state senators and 24 percent of U.S. senators, with even lower representation among women of color and gender expansive folks of any race. Of course, women are not monolithic and do not legislate the same. This forum is an excellent opportunity to hear from women on our local ballot.”

Forum candidates will be asked to discuss the AAUW priority issues of removing bias from education, fighting for fair pay and economic equity, and advancing women in leadership, which also means protecting women’s right to make decisions about their own bodies and reproductive choices, according to Oehmen.

AAUW is a nonpartisan national organization dating back to 1881, with an active branch in Salisbury since 1951 with a mission to address equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. Dr. Nicole Sherrill-Cory is the local president. Registration for the Zoom forum is at Salisbury, NC AAUW on Facebook or by emailing salisburyncaauw.gmail.com. For information about AAUW, contact Hanson-Kelly at 704-855-8353.