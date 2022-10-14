Carson rolls past East 47-10

GRANITE QUARRY — Junior quarterback Michael Guiton passed for 266 yards and four touchdowns Friday night, helping Carson keeps its playoff hopes alive with a 47-10 SPC victory at winless East Rowan.

Guiton completed 15 of 23 attempts as the Cougars (3-5, 2-2) took aim at a 3A wild card berth. Senior receiver Emory Taylor caught eight passes for 162 yards and scored three TDs. His 39-yard catch-and-run for a score down the left sideline gave Carson a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter. He added two touchdowns just 2:03 apart in the third period, when CHS opened a 40-10 advantage.

“What it boiled down to was the boys’ effort,” said winning coach Jonathan Lowe. “We started slow, but the fact that we were able to finish strong gives us confidence for next week.”

Carson finished with 423 total yards while limiting East (0-8, 0-4 SPC) to 186, including just 32 on the ground. ER quarterback Gavin Walker continued to show improvement, passing for 148 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to AJ Goodman. Carson’s defense forced four turnovers, blocked two Josh Roman-Soto punts and partially blocked a third. Easton Mullis and Kody Samples had interceptions for the Cougars and teammates Trevor Vaughn and Foday Dyer recovered fumbles.

The Mustangs recognized 17 seniors before the game. They close the season with road games at South Rowan next Friday and West Rowan on Oct. 28. Carson hopes to reach the .500 mark but will need home victories over Cental Cabarrus next week and South Rowan a week later.