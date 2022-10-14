Blotter Oct. 14

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 14, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A burglary that occurred between midnight and 3:42 p.m. Oct. 10 on Furniture Drive, Salisbury, was reported. Total estimated loss was $700.

• A larceny reportedly occurred on Long Ferry Road about 11:42 p.m. Oct. 11.

• Jeri Lynn Patrick, 37, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with possession of controlled substances on prison premises.

• Trexler Brent Almond, 26, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with breaking and entering.

Salisbury Police

Officers took a report of fraud from a resident on McKinley Lane that occurred between Sept. 4 and Oct. 3. Total estimated loss was $2,356.

• Two firearms were reported stolen from a property on John Penn Circle. The larceny occurred between 4:19 p.m. Oct. 6 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Total estimated loss was $550.

• Chrystie Alexis Carter, 31, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Reid David Williams, 30, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

Comments

More News

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Advanced Technology Center partners with companies locally, overseas for training

Man convicted in Tutterow murder case seeks new trial

Director of public safety leaving Landis

Groundbreaking of new corporate park in Kannapolis

Print Article