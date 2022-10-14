Blotter Oct. 14
Published 12:00 am Friday, October 14, 2022
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
A burglary that occurred between midnight and 3:42 p.m. Oct. 10 on Furniture Drive, Salisbury, was reported. Total estimated loss was $700.
• A larceny reportedly occurred on Long Ferry Road about 11:42 p.m. Oct. 11.
• Jeri Lynn Patrick, 37, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with possession of controlled substances on prison premises.
• Trexler Brent Almond, 26, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with breaking and entering.
Salisbury Police
Officers took a report of fraud from a resident on McKinley Lane that occurred between Sept. 4 and Oct. 3. Total estimated loss was $2,356.
• Two firearms were reported stolen from a property on John Penn Circle. The larceny occurred between 4:19 p.m. Oct. 6 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Total estimated loss was $550.
• Chrystie Alexis Carter, 31, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Reid David Williams, 30, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.