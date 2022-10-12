Two men charged with rape of child, mother charged with failure to prevent or report

Published 4:32 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — A mother faces charges of allegedly failing to stop or report the sexual assault of her minor child, while her boyfriend and a 70-year-old housemate both face charges of forcible rape of the child.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher of a 12-year-old girl noticed changes in the child, and after talking with the student, notified the Department of Social Services, which then contacted deputies.

The Criminal Investigation Division opened a case and was able to secure warrants for all three of the adults and determine all three could likely be found in a residence on Safrit Road. All three were then arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team and Patrol division on Oct. 12.

Arrested were Stewart Eric Thomas Jr., 31; Tonnie Bennie Meeks, 70; and Samantha Nicole Miller, 28. Miller was charged with failure to prevent or report juvenile abuse and was given a $10,000 bond.

Thomas was charged with the following felonies: indecent liberties with a child, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forced sex offense and disseminating obscenity. Meeks was charged with the following felonies: indecent liberties with with a child, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree sex offense. Both men were held on a $200,000 secured bond.

Thomas has a previous conviction for resisting arrest. Miller has previous convictions for assault on a government official, resisting arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, shoplifting and misdemeanor larceny.

Comments

More News

Avery Locklear, former high school basketball star, sworn in as attorney

China Grove police seek help identifying crash victim

RSS Board of Education candidate forum Monday at 6 p.m.

Two charged in dognapping case that crossed county lines

Print Article