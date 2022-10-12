Two men charged with rape of child, mother charged with failure to prevent or report

SALISBURY — A mother faces charges of allegedly failing to stop or report the sexual assault of her minor child, while her boyfriend and a 70-year-old housemate both face charges of forcible rape of the child.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher of a 12-year-old girl noticed changes in the child, and after talking with the student, notified the Department of Social Services, which then contacted deputies.

The Criminal Investigation Division opened a case and was able to secure warrants for all three of the adults and determine all three could likely be found in a residence on Safrit Road. All three were then arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team and Patrol division on Oct. 12.

Arrested were Stewart Eric Thomas Jr., 31; Tonnie Bennie Meeks, 70; and Samantha Nicole Miller, 28. Miller was charged with failure to prevent or report juvenile abuse and was given a $10,000 bond.

Thomas was charged with the following felonies: indecent liberties with a child, first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forced sex offense and disseminating obscenity. Meeks was charged with the following felonies: indecent liberties with with a child, first-degree forcible rape and first-degree sex offense. Both men were held on a $200,000 secured bond.

Thomas has a previous conviction for resisting arrest. Miller has previous convictions for assault on a government official, resisting arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, shoplifting and misdemeanor larceny.