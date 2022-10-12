Trinity at Home to host Walking Wednesdays event

SALISBURY — Trinity at Home is holding a Walking Wednesdays event on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

In partnership with Rowan Moves, an initiative of Healthy Rowan, Trinity at Home is sponsoring the event to get the community moving. Rowan Moves is a county-wide initiative launched by Healthy Rowan designed to improve the health and lives of residents by encouraging citizens to get out and exercise at the county’s many parks, greenways and gyms. The event will be held from 2-4 p.m. on the Trinity Oaks campus, located at 728 Klumac Road.

Along with the walk and refreshments, there will also be a Stand and Stretch Aerobics class outside from 2:15-2:45 p.m.

To learn more about Rowan Moves, go to https://rowanmoves.com/

Trinity at Home is a program of Lutheran Services Carolinas that offers home care in Rowan County. Based on the campus of Trinity Oaks, Trinity at Home offers personal care and support services that allow older adults and others who may need care to stay comfortably in their own homes.