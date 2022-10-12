Stuff the Truck food drive, fire truck parade coming to Kannapolis on Friday

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Fire Department will host a fire truck parade and kid’s costume contest at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The parade will proceed along Laureate Way and North Research Campus Drive between City Hall and the N.C. Research Campus.

After the parade, the costume contest will be at the corner of Watson Crick Drive and Laureate Way, near Kannapolis City Hall. Kids aged 12 and under are encouraged to dress in a fire related costume. Prizes will be awarded for most original, most similar to Kannapolis Fire Department, and chief’s choice award. Registration is not required.

Kannapolis firefighters are also sponsoring a food drive to benefit the Cooperative Christian Ministry Food Pantry. Drop off your non-perishable food items, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way. Meet Kannapolis firefighters as they accept donations and “stuff the fire truck.”

Shred event Saturday

The Kannapolis Transportation and Environmental Services Department will host a free document shredding event for Kannapolis residents from 9 a.m. to noon at the public works facility, 1401 Bethpage Road. Document shredding is limited to five file boxes per person, which is the equivalent of two 40-gallon trash bags. No businesses. For more information, call Transportation and Environmental Services at 704-920-4444.

Sunday Music Series features Carolina Gator Gumbo

A free concert featuring Carolina Gator Gumbo, a Cajun music band, will be held Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park,119 N. Main St. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food/drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are welcomed.

Kannapolis Police Department open house and recruitment event Monday

The Kannapolis Police Department invites the community to attend its open house, from 5 to 8 p.m., on Monday, Oct, 17, at Kannapolis City Hall and Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way, from 5-8 p.m. This event is free to the public.

Guided tours of the police department, displays and demonstrations from each police division will be part of the event, as well as meeting police officers and K-9 officers. Child fingerprinting kits will also be available for parents. Enjoy free popcorn and slushies.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer is welcome to attend a recruitment event that same evening at 7:30 p.m. to speak with officers and learn more about working for the Kannapolis Police Department.