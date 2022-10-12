Kannapolis Board of Education agrees to bonus increase for teachers

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Board of Education met on Monday night and agreed to an increase of the local supplement bonus that will go from 8 percent to 8.5 percent. Starting in November, all certified staff members will receive half the total bonus amount. The rest will be given at the end of the school year.

The bonus is an annual occurrence that comes from local money provided to the schools. The increase will bring the total amount used for the bonuses between $2.2 million and $2.3 million. The specific amount given to each teacher who qualifies will vary depending on their years of experience. “They’ll be super excited, they deserve it. They need more,” Kim Greek, director of human resources and finance officer for Kannapolis City Schools, said.