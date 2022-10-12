Blotter for Oct. 12

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A resident of Sells Road reported he was the victim of electronic fraud to deputies on Oct. 7. The fraud, which appears to have been an online scam of some sort, allegedly occurred between Sept. 28 and Oct. 7, and the total loss amounts to approximately $10,000.

• Deputies investigated a report of property damage/vandalism at a property on Davies Circle, Cleveland, that occurred between 10:24 a.m. Oct. 7 and 9:20 a.m. Oct. 8.

• A report of a stolen recreational vehicle from Goodman Lake Road came in on Oct. 8. The theft reportedly occurred between 1:41 p.m. Oct. 6 and 1:40 p.m. Oct. 8. The total estimated loss value was $10,000.

• A larceny from a property on Tanglewood Drive, Kannapolis reportedly occurred between 3:19 and 7 a.m. Oct. 9. Total estimated loss was $200.

• A utility trailer was reported stolen from a property on John Street, China Grove on Oct. 9.

• A larceny from a property on Sells Road was reported to have occurred between noon and 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Total estimated loss was $1,500.

• Dontavius Parnell Wall, 35, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with being a habitual impaired driver.

• Larry Alvin Cranfield, 51, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

• David Scott Sides, 32, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with larceny by an employee.

• Paul Jerome Andrade, 54, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with assault on a female.

• Zarrek Skyler Barger, 23, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with assault on a female.

• Cheryl Jean Little, 42, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with misdemeanor assault.

• Ethan Bradley Ghent, 18, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Ronald Howard Bentley, 68, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with driving while under the influence.

• Kendra Bunton Hood, 44, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Keilan Trequan McClelland, 24, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with possession of 1/2 to 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana,

• Whitney Simone Pratt, 35, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

• Breanna Celina Miller, 25, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

• Madison Annemarie Williams, 20, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• David Shane Smith, 42, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.