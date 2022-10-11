Letters to the editor: Oct. 11

Service Above Self Youth Award can be encouraging

I received the Service Above Self Youth Award in 1999. I received the award as a young man for the work I did organizing a landscaping project at Rockwell Elementary School. I raised funds and led others who helped me build a beautiful garden around the school that enhanced the school property for many years.

Receiving this award as a young person was an amazing encouragement to me and it helped pave the way for a lifetime of serving others internationally. The award is a framed treasure that I still hold dear after so many years.

Anyone can nominate a young person for the Service Above Self Youth Award and make a difference in their life by giving them the same affirmation and encouragement. Nominate a young person from the ages of 5-18 in Rowan County today by filling up the form at https://rowanserviceaboveself.com/nominate. Thank you for helping young people and communities to grow!

— Jonathan Rider

Rockwell

Canceling a concert over short staffing?

The woke jokes had their cages rattled when Kanye West went public on their tactics to stop his freedoms of speech and art.

He was notified by SoFi stadium in LA his November concert has been “canceled due to staffing.” I hope his army of attorneys were on speed dial to prepare a lawsuit(s) against the stadium and its administrators for various reasons, not including them slinging BS.

If SoFi doesn’t have staffing for a concert a month away, then they don’t have staffing for NFL games and other events between now and then.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Vote for anybody but Budd

We have a 2022 mid-term election coming up where we will vote to replace Senator Burr. The Republican candidate is Rep. Ted Budd, who has been in Congress since 2017 and, to the best of my knowledge, has never held a town hall meeting.

During the Republican primary, he blasted his opponents in ads while never participating in a debate. He now faces Democrat Cherie Beasley and has reluctantly agreed to only one debate.

When Trump calls him a fighter, he must be referring to a shadow boxer.

During the Republican primary, he stated that being a Congressman was the best part-time job he’s ever had. Can I have a show of hands for those of you who have made $174,000 as a part-time job? I don’t see any hands.

I encourage every eligible voter to turn out for this election and vote for anybody but Ted Budd.

— Eric Marsh

China Grove

Forever a River

If I could just stay here on this river forever,

Here under the pine trees with the bumblebees,

Playing peek-a-boo with the mid day sun,

I could live on river time like it wasn’t borrowed

And die on a whim when it’s all done.

I would play in the crest of each rapid,

While my skin reflects off the banks of some unknown river,

Living off moonlights and day breaks

And all that space in between,

Where all the forgotten things are remembered.

I would soak in the night’s humidity

Until the scent of damp moss is dripping from my skin,

Then just close my eyes and sink in deep

Between the valley walls just perfectly insignificant.

I’d surrender reverently as the river solidifies itself,

Purposefully grasping when it dances with me,

Two unequal forces in the most perfect balance

Of dissonance and harmony.

The wind would whisper that the sky is begging for me

So I’d just plead with the earth when she turns,

Let me stay one more day. Let me live like I want,

I need nothing more before I go but this river that runs.

— Jennifer Pafford

Salisbury