Ada Fisher, N.C.’s Republican National Committeewoman, physician, contributor to The Salisbury Post, passes away

By Brad Dountz

For the Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — Dr. Ada Markita Fisher, a North Carolina Republican National Committeewoman and Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board member, passed away this past Friday at the age of 74.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news about Dr. Fisher. She was a highly educated and intelligent person who gave so much back to her community, the state and to her beloved Republican party,” Rep. Harry Warren, a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, said. “Highly accomplished and possessive of a great sense of humor and wit, she will be greatly missed.”

Before getting involved in the RNC and the school board, Fisher was a physician who acted as the service line director for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Occupational Health Services. In addition, she dedicated many hours to the Workforce (High School Equivalent) Program, tutoring students to reach higher levels of education.

Up until last month, Fisher wrote opinion columns for the Salisbury Post, which were read by people all over Rowan County.

“Our friendship began when our children were in school together, and it continued as she became a school board member and Republican activist. She often came by the Post for wide-ranging conversations that challenged my thinking,” said Elizabeth Cook, former editor for the Post.

Even towards the end of her life, Fisher didn’t back down from a challenge and always marched to the beat of her own drum.

“We spoke on the phone about six weeks ago. She’d had a stroke in 2019, and she said she was having a hard time getting around,” Cook said. “But self-pity was not in her repertoire. Stuff happens, she said (in a more colorful way), and she had decided to just get over it.”

No services have been scheduled at this time; Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements.