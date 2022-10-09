The Bank Street Festival had something for everyone to enjoy

By Brad Dountz

For the Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — The Bank Street Festival at the Hall House Museum had something for the whole family on a crisp autumn morning on Saturday. For the first time this year, the festival was pet and child friendly, which added even more excitement to the day.

The festival offered activities for kids like Jenga and a metal detector sandbox. An antique fire truck was even there to give people rides around the block. Live music was also on hand so the festival had a soundtrack to those in attendance. Getting this all organized is no easy task.

“We couldn’t do it without hundreds of volunteers,” Donna Prunkl, a volunteer chair for the festival, said. “The staff of the Historic Salisbury Foundation is involved for a whole year planning the next one.”

There was also art that was on display for people to look at, which means a lot for the artists themselves.

“This is what I do full time, basically. I travel around and do festivals all over the country. I’m glad to be here at a local festival,” Syed Ahmad, an artist who works with glass, said.

The festival’s intimacy made it a welcomed sight for people who were looking for a fun way to spend the weekend.

“I live in Davidson, but this is amazing and the music’s great and what a festival you guys have put on,” Barbara Gardiner said.