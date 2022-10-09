Rafael Almánzar: Life advice from veterans

This article is titled “Life Advice from Veterans” for a particular reason. The inspiration for writing it co mes from several interviews I saw several years ago with World War II veterans when they were asked about their life experiences. Unfortunately, many of our WWII era veterans have passed away, but I came to realize that on a daily basis I encounter many veterans who may not have been given the opportunity to share their life experiences.

As a veteran myself, I also realized that we are a very small percentage of the U.S. population. In fact, did you know according to the U.S. Census Bureau veterans make up about 7% of the population?

This means that veterans have seen things and done things that most Americans never have. That gave me the idea to ask veterans if they could offer the best one or two pieces of life advice they could pass on, what would it be?

The answers they gave me vary and they range from the very practical to the more philosophical, but I have noticed that they tend to stay on the more positive side of life. I have also noticed that when you ask veterans for their life advice, their faces will light up and you can tell that they are glad to share their earned wisdom.

Below are some of the responses I got. You will see the veteran’s initials, their branch of service and the years they served. Most veterans were comfortable with only having their initials published (we are very security minded after all) but some did not mind having their full name printed. Some of their advice was brief and concise, while some was more in depth. Please enjoy their responses and see what you can take away.

“Every day is not going to be a good day but you have to continue and you have to realize that you can’t dwell on it” and also …… “Do what you’re told, stay out of trouble.”

— G.V., U.S. Army, Vietnam combat infantry, 1969-1971

“While it is good to draw experience from the military you must you must learn to move on from it. Life has so many beautiful chapters with different sets of challenges. You must enjoy them and learn from them.”

— F.G., U.S. Army, 2003-2005

“Always be a man of your word because if people don’t respect your word, then they won’t respect you. Protect your name. Don’t do anything to bring shame onto your name. If people try to impugn you or your character, fight back. Stand up for those who can’t or won’t fight for themselves. Don’t be afraid to be an individual. Don’t go along to get along or to be accepted and included.”

— K.H., U.S. Air Force, 1984-1990

“Learn about your benefits as a veteran, especially the VA home loan, and then use the benefits.” also….. “Develop a strong relationship with Jesus and he will keep you through the good times and the bad.”

— N.M., U.S. Army, 1997-2004

“It is a hard truth to recognize but I think as humans we cause at least 60% of the problems in our own lives.” Also… “Willpower does not last, especially when you are tired or it’s been a long day, so it is better to have systems in place that help you stay productive instead of relying on willpower or waiting for the right mood to get things done.”

— A.P., U.S. Army 1996-2004

“I may not agree with what you say and do but I will defend with my life your right to do what you do and say what you say.”

— J.M.B., U.S. Marine Corps. Vietnam veteran, 1959-1965

“Failure will never overtake me if my desire to succeed is strong enough.”

— R.L., U.S. Army 1999-2003

“I choose to be happy. If you stay in misery, then that’s where you’re going to be.” Also…. “Your worst day is somebody else’s best day, meaning that there are people out there that would love to be in your position right now. It could be a person who is in a wheelchair and they would love to be you.” also …. “It is a blessing to have the ability to have a thought and to be able to take action on those thoughts to bring them to reality, some people are not able to do that.”

— L.L., U.S. Army 1989-1992

Some military facts and trivia

The U.S. Marines also go by the nickname the “Leather Necks.” Some say this is due to the leather bands the Marines wore around their necks in the late 1700s to protect themselves from sword cuts and slashes. Also, the Marines Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775, so every year on that date Marines will greet each other by saying happy birthday.

The U.S. Army is older the United States since it was founded on June 14, 1775. It is also the biggest branch out of all the services meaning it has the most personnel. The official song of the Army is “The Army Goes Rolling Along.”