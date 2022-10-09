English Speaking Union to showcase ‘Wit and wisdom of Sir Winston Churchill’ on Oct. 20

SALISBURY — The English Speaking Union Salisbury Branch is holding the second program of the new fiscal year with “The wit and wisdom of Sir Winston Churchill” by Dr. Craig Horn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Salisbury.

In 1999 and 2000, Churchill was named “The Man of the Century” by several organizations and periodicals around the world. In his book “Speaker of the Century,” James Humes makes a case for Churchill to be also known for his rhetorical prowess. Horn, president of the Churchill society of North Carolina and co-chair of the Board of Advisors of the International Churchill Society, will present a multimedia program on the strategies and experiences that helped make Churchill such a powerful speaker and lays out guidelines on how you too can develop your own powerful speaking style.

Horn has traveled widely with Churchill’s daughter, Mary Soames, and his granddaughter, Celia Sandys, and has gained an insight into Churchill’s personality and wit. The program provides an insight into the man and the legend.

Cost is $40 per person and reservation cutoff is Monday, Oct. 17. Send to Gerry Wood, 531 Muirfield Way, Salisbury, NC 28144 or call 704-213-6008.