Brewfest is a hopping good time

Published 12:05 am Sunday, October 9, 2022

By Madeline Wagoner

The band 20 Ride rocks out at Bell Tower Green for Brewfest. Photo by Andy Mooney, Salisbury Post.

By Brad Dountz
For the Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — The first Bell Tower Brewfest at Bell Tower Green was the perfect way to spend the day as the weather started to heat up on Saturday.

Multiple breweries from all over North Carolina came to share their beer with the community. Bands 9DayTrip, Divided by Four and 20 Ride provided entertainment. Food trucks were also there to help people fill up on something besides beer.

The logistics to put on Brewfest made many people and organizations work together to make it all happen.

“We worked very closely with the parks and recreation department. We worked very closely with our DSI board and city staff and New Sarum Brewery, they were a big hit,” Latoya Price, the events coordinator said. “Multiple sponsors helped make this event happen and most importantly, the breweries.”

Breweries showed up not just to get more customers, but also get people to visit their own stores, too.

“People can try something from a different area and hopefully come see the taproom,” Brandy Logan of High Branch Brewing Co. in Concord said.

One of the things that could make Brewfest successful going forward is that it brings the best out of Salisbury.

“I think it’s a nice addition to what Salisbury already has to offer. A day out with family and friends and animals and kids,” Anna Lee Weaver said.

The band 9DayTrip played for a bustling crowd at BREWFEST.

New Sarum Brewing Co. had plenty of customers Saturday.

 

 

