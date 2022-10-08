Salisbury Civitans honor members, install officers

SALISBURY — The Civitan Club of Salisbury, now 100 years old and the second largest Civitan Club in the country, recently honored eight members and Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. The club also installed new officers and directors.

Bill Bucher was named M.M. Chub Richards Civitan of the Year for his work on the club’s history and Centennial Celebration. New member Virginia Dare Bean received the Bill Adams Rookie of the Year award for her involvement at the club, area, district and international levels. In support of his efforts to ensure public safety, Stokes was the club’s Citizen of the Year.

Chairperson of the Year was Mary Arey, who devised a clever incentive for new members and their sponsors. The year’s top new member recruiter was John Sofley. Dr. Norman Sloop was singled out for his 60 years of perfect attendance. Three members received the Club Honor Key, the club’s highest award: Patty Lefevers, Cyndi Osterhus and Beth Cook.

New officers for the 2022-2023 Civitan year are President Chuck Bowman, President Elect Jimmy Greene, Vice President Cyndi Osterhus and Immediate Past President Lee Wagoner. Secretary Wanda Huntley and Treasurer Kim Briggs continue their work for the new year. New members on the club’s board of directors are Boyd Morgan, Rexx Rexrode, Nathan Dickert and Rebecca Saleeby.

For more information, visit www.salisburycivitan.org.