High school football roundup: Wonders, Blue Devils win; losses for South, East, Davie

CONCORD — A.L. Brown beat West Cabarrus 31-13 to snap a three-game skid.

With an open week thrown in, the Wonders (4-3) hadn’t won a game since Sept. 2.

It was their first victory in the Greater Metro Conference. They’ve lost in the league to Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman and Cox Mill.

Todd Massey had a fumble recovery and an interception for the Wonders. Elijah Lawson scored two touchdowns.

Jack Schultz deflected a pass that was intercepted by Massey. That set up a Ty Woods field goal for the Wonders’ first points.

Quarterback C.J. Gray ran for a touchdown for a 10-6 halftime lead. He’s the son of former Livingstone Blue Bear Charlie Gray.

Touchdown runs by Jamare Robinson and Lawson made it 24-6. and Lawson scored from 6 yards out with three minutes left for the final margin.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan got off to a stunning start but couldn’t sustain momentum in a 54-19 South Piedmont Conference loss to Concord.

South scored early on a Brooks Overcash to Nacier Parker touchdown pass.

After South recovered an onside kick, Landon Richards scored for the Raiders, and South (0-7, 0-3) led 13-0 before the Spiders ran a play.

But the Spiders (3-4, 2-1) scored the next 54 points.

It was 13-all by the end of the first quarter and the Spiders held a comfortable 41-13 lead at halftime.

Keyon Phillips had three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns for the Spiders.

Alex Petroff had the pick-six that gave Concord a 27-13 lead. Kobe Watts-Williams caught two TD passes. Jerell Reddick and Jeremiah Howard also scored for the Spiders.

South got another score in the fourth quarter when Overcash hit Bronson Hunt for a long touchdown.

•••

FARMINGTON — Mount Tabor (6-1, 3-1) piled up 521 yards of offense, including 380 rushing yards, and outscored Davie 34-25 in a Central Piedmont Conference game.

Davie (2-5, 1-3) got off to an electrifying start when Wille Purvis ran back the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but the War Eagles fell behind 20-7 at the half.

Ty Miller threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns for Davie. Brodie Smith had two TD catches. Miller’s first TD aerial went to Markel Summers.

•••

TROUTMAN — Mooresville used a big defensive effort, including pick-sixes by Josiah Hunter and Jake Modrak to wreck South Iredell’s homecoming festivities.

Mooresville (6-1, 3-0) scored 34 points in the second quarter and easily won the Greater Metro Conference contest 47-14.

Kyjuan Westmoreland scored two touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who also got rushing TDs from Jawarn Howell and Shameir Houston.

Jamere Cherry threw a touchdown pass to Terrell Simonton.

Hunter also had a blocked punt.

The Vikings (4-3, 1-2) possessed the ball almost two-thirds of the game, but the Blue Devils made the big plays.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan fought hard but remained winless.

Central Cabarrus took a 21-17 halftime lead in the South Piedmont Conference game and was able to finish off the Mustangs, 36-24.

Central Cabarrus (3-4, 2-1) was able to stay in the SPC race, although the Vikings will have a challenging stretch run, including West Rowan next week.

East Rowan (0-7, 0-3) finishes the season with county rivals Carson (home), South Rowan (away) and West Rowan (away).

Offensive stats weren’t available on Friday night.