Ann Farabee: It passes all understanding

By Ann Farabee

Peace — we all need it.

How do we define peace? Freedom from disturbance, tranquility, calm, restfulness, quiet, freedom from interference and lack of conflict can all be attributes that are used to define and bring about peace.

We need peace in our hearts, in our homes and in our lives. Without peace, there is no peace.

An archaic definition of peace is that it is an order to be silent, and sometimes, that is probably the best way to attain peace.

A more updated definition of peace is to be in harmony and in the absence of hostility.

Peace as the world describes it is the absence of conflict. Peace is not a place where there is no noise or trouble or hard work. It means that when we are in those situations, we can still have peace.

Does God want us to have peace?

• Isaiah 9:6 tells us that God is the Prince of Peace.

• Philippians 4:7 says that God’s peace should rule our hearts.

• John 14:27 promises, “Peace, I leave with you, my peace I give unto you; not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled. Neither let it be afraid.”

Jesus gave it to us and the world cannot take it away. Peace is the result of the Holy Spirit’s work in our lives. That peace is deep and everlasting.

God’s peace gives us confident assurance in any situation.

Do not let anyone destroy your peace.

Peace is a battle that is worth the effort it may take to attain it.

Peace is achieved by understanding.

Peace can even be found in the midst of a storm.

Peace comes as we accept the power to overcome.

Peace is beautiful.

Peace is a lifestyle that we all should seek.

No matter the circumstance, the peace of God can rule our hearts.

Our hearts do not have to be troubled.

Live in peace. It passes all understanding.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.