Salisbury romps over East Davidson 56-7

SALISBURY — Salisbury hopped into the driver’s seat Friday night when it blasted visiting East Davidson 56-7 for its seventh consecutive victory.

The Hornets (7-1, 4-0) find themselves alone in first place in the Central Carolina Conference after marching for touchdowns on eight of their 11 possessions and limiting East (4-3, 2-1 CCC) to 114 total yards and just 58 on the ground.

“We feel good about it,” first-year coach Clayton Trivett said. “But we’re just going to take it one week at a time and keep getting better.”

It was another field day for senior running back JyMikaah Wells and lefty quarterback Mike Geter. Wells rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns while Geter threw first-half TD passes to Dominic Wallace and Deuce Walker. He also ran for 129 yards, including 38 for a score with 38.5 seconds remaining in first quarter that gave Salisbury a 21-0 lead. It was 35-7 at halftime before Wells scored twice within a 3:16 span in the third period. A running clock was used beginning late in the third quarter.

“We knew if we stopped the run, we’d easily win this game,” said junior defensive end DaShawn Brown. “We took their legs out. They were big, so we hit them low and then wrapped up.”

East Davidson rushed for 477 yards in last week’s victory at North Rowan. Salisbury finished with 442 total yards, including 362 on the ground. Damien Brandon and Anthony Dodd had fumble recoveries for the Hornets, who host Lexington next Friday before closing their regular season at North on Oct. 28.