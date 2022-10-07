Kannapolis K-9 Zeko retires

KANNAPOLIS — Zeko, a 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd, is retiring, He has been working as K-9 dog in Kannapolis for four years. The activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was finding narcotics.

Zeko worked hard and his biggest event was when he found $200,000 worth of cocaine hidden in two car batteries at a traffic stop for the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Zeko enjoyed snacking on beef sticks and plans to enjoy his retirement by going on lots of walks while also getting lots of belly rubs. He is going to miss going to work with Sgt. Chris Hamilton, but he is happy that he can retire to his house.