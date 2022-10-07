High school football: Hornet jayvees still undefeated

From staff reports

THOMASVILLE – Salisbury’s undefeated jayvee football team won its seventh game in a row on Thursday.

The Hornets rolled 40-0 against East Davidson.

Jaylin Johnson accounted for three touchdowns, with two rushing scores and a fumble return.

Emmanuel Asare ran for two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions.

Avaylon Cruse had a rushing touchdown.

Bennie Howard and Ephiam Williams had interceptions for the Hornets.

Zahir Brown forced a fumble. Ny’Gel Elliot had a sack.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Carson used a strong defensive effort, including a safety, to beat Northwest Cabarrus 15-0 on Thursday.

The Trojans were playing their second game in three days.

Tristin Clawson forced fumbles on a kickoff and on a sack.

Tanner Simpson intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

Elijah Morgan recovered a fumble. Kam Alexander, Jace Overcash and (first name TBA) Earnhardt had sacks and TFLs.

Clawson powered Carson’s offense and scored both touchdowns for the Cougars (3-4).

•••

CONCORD — South Rowan hasn’t won yet in jayvee football, but made some strides in Thursday’s 16-6 loss to Concord.

The Raiders (0-7) got four stops in the red zone. Zach Barham intercepted a pass.

South’s touchdown came on a pass from Macon Fuller to Cayden Wood.

•••

CONCORD — West Cabarrus overcame a 21-0 halftime deficit to beat A.L. Brown 31-27 on Thursday.

The Wonders fell to 1-6.

•••

Scores were not available for Davie-Mount Tabor and East Rowan-Central Cabarrus. The Vikings went into that game undefeated.

•••

West Rowan and North Rowan’s varsity teams are open this week.

West’s jayvees made up a game with Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday and took a 41-24 victory.

The Falcons (4-3) got two rushing TDs from Jaylen Neely.

Brant Graham ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes. One of them went to Max Brown.