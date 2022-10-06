Photo gallery: Rowan County cross country meet at Dan Nicholas Park

Published 11:39 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Post Sports

Carson’s girls won the Rowan County cross country championships Thursday at Dan Nicholas Park., maintaining and extending a strong run under coach Les-Lee Efird. The Cougars have won four straight county championships and seven in the last nine years. South Rowan’s boys made it five straight county championships.

