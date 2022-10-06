Photo gallery: Rowan County cross country meet at Dan Nicholas Park

At the start of the girls race. Carson’s Makayla Borst (177) takes the lead. She was the winner, with Katie Roberts 201 finishing 2nd. Emily Landaverda 179 finished 3rd. Sadie Featherstone 172 finished 4th, Madison Beaver 193 finished 5th. Blythe Elliott 194 finished 6th., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan Boys Champions. Mateo Diaz Ruiz, Bricen Burleson, Aaron Jones, Brian Hickman, Eli Julian, Grayson Steedley, Grayson Cromer, bib #112, and Bib 113., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson Girls, Champions. first place runner Makayla Borst is holding the team trophy. Most of the other names were not on the Bib list., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
All Rowan County Boys:, front left to right: Grayson Cromer 6h place, Ethan Wildson 5th, Brian Hickman 4th, Jorge Clemente-Garcia 3th, James Anderson 2nd, and Eli Julian 1st place. Back row: Seth Drake 12th, Mateo Diaz Ruiz 11th, Gabe Honeyucutt 10th, Eric Gillis 9th, Bricen Burleson 8th, Aaron Jones 7th., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
All Rowan County girls:, front left to right:, Blythe Elliott #194 finished 6th, Madison Beaver #193, 5th, Sadie Featherstone 172 4th, Emily Landaverda #179 3rd, Katie Roberts # 201 2nd, and, Makayla Borst 1st place. Back Row: Savannah Wise #174 12th, Julia Burleson 11th, Marion Blake 10th, Madelynn Gulledge 9th, Anna Harrison 8th, Lyanna Lynch Berry 7th. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's, Madalynn Gulledge finished 9th. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Anna Harrison finished, 8th. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's, Lyanna Lynch Berry finshed 7th, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's Blythe Elliott finished 6th., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's Madison Beaver finished 5th. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Rowan's Sadie Featherstone finished 4th., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Emily Landverde finished 3rd., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's, Katie Roberts finished 2nd. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's Makayla Borst, finished in 1st place. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's, Grayson Cromer #160, 6th place, Aaron Jones #158, 7th place, and Bricern Burleson #159, 8th place. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West Rowan's, Ethan Wilson, 5th place. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's, Brian Hickman, 4th, place. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's, Jorge Clemente-Garcia, 3rd place. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's James Anderson, 2nd place in time of 17:33.39 ., hoto by Wayne Hinshaw for the Salisbury Post
South Rowan's, Eli Julian, first place in time of 16:27.68 ., hoto by Wayne Hinshaw for the Salisbury Post
The boys Cross Country shortly after the start of the race with race winner, Eli Julian 157 in front. Second place finisher, James Anderson 141, Ethan Wilson 168 was 5th, Bricen Burleson 159 was 8th. photo by Wayne Hinshaw for the Salisbury Post