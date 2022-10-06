Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
North crowns homecoming king, queen
Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 6, 2022
Chloee Stoner ad Malakie Harris. Photo by Jackie Smith Watson
North Rowan crowned Malakie Harris as homecoming king and Chloee Stoner as queen.
