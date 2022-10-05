Zoom program for commissioner, sheriff candidates on Oct. 11
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022
SALISBURY — A virtual Zoom program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 pm for Rowan County commissioner and Rowan County sheriff candidates.
All candidates have been invited to participate and if you are interested in attending this virtual forum, email your request to attend or questions you would liked to be answered to Project Cover at projectcover123@gmail.com by Saturday to receive the Zoom Link. Space is limited.