Photo gallery: West tops East in volleyball

Published 11:24 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022

By Post Sports

West Rowan prevailed 25-16, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-18 on Wednesday night over East Rowan in volleyball. It was the 22nd county win in a row for the Falcons, who will take on Carson on Senior Night in Mount Ulla on Monday.

