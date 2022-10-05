Local sports roundup: Salisbury tennis wraps up undefeated CCC season

From staff reports

Salisbury’s girls tennis team wrapped up another undefeated Central Carolina Conference season on Tuesday with a 9-0 win against West Davidson.

Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams won handily in singles.

Wymbs/Wymbs, Lawson/Barr and Burton/Williams won singles matches.

The Hornets recognized Breast Cancer Month by wearing pink shirts.

Salisbury (14-0, 8-0) has won 20 straight CCC championships and 25 out of 26. Lexington won in 2002.

•••

Carson beat Concord 8-1 on Monday to wrap up second place in the South Piedmont Conference.

Bree Whittington, Allie Martin, Landyn Kesler, Kayla Cook, Brenna Smith and Valerie Webster swept singles.

Martin/Smith and Cook/Webster won in doubles.

•••

South Rowan won 6-2 against Central Cabarrus in SPC tennis on Monday.

Bella Caraccio, Grace Meckley, Sophie Steedley and Aubri Austin won singles matches for the Raiders.

•••

Davie’s girls have won a school-record 21 in a row.

HS boys soccer

South Rowan beat East Rowan 8-2 on Monday and hosts Carson in a big South Piedmont Conference match tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Ian Landaverde assisted on East goals by Carter Honeycutt and Jordan Avalos. It was the 14th goal for Honeycutt.

•••

·West Rowan lost 4-0 to league-leading Concord on Monday.

Jackson Kirila scored three times for the Spiders.

Jose Hernandez made 14 saves for the Falcons.

West plays at East Rowan tonight.

•••

Carson lost 3-0 to Central Cabarrus in Monday’s battle for second place in the SPC.

HS girls golf

Central Carolina Conference teams play at Lexington Commons today.

Salisbury’s Kendal Colwell is third in the league standings, while Courtney Williams is fifth and Lola Koontz is seventh.

•••

East Rowan has been the top team in the South Piedmont Conference all season.

The SPC Tournament will be nine holes and will be played at Crescent on Oct. 10.

Salisbury will host the 18-hole CCC Championships on Oct. 11.

HS cross country

Rowan County Cross Country Championships are set for Oct. 6 at Dan Nicholas Park.

The jayvees will run at 4:30. The varsity boys will run at 5 p.m., with the varsity girls 5:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 6:15 p.m.

HS volleyball

Carson’s Gianna Patella was named Max Preps/ACVA High School Player of the Week.

Carson swept Central Cabarrus in South Piedmont Conference action on Monday and is tied for second with East Rowan.

•••

East Rowan swept South Rowan on Monday.

Leah Hinceman had 23 kills and 15 digs for the Mustangs. Peyton Whicker had three aces. Dani Steelman had four blocks. Riley Hill had 16 digs. Anasty Faavesi had six kills and 14 digs. Hallie Cox had 41 assists.

Meredith Faw had 14 kills and 17 digs for South. Avery Welch had nine kills. Laney Beaver had 25 assist and nine digs. Campbell Withers had 15 digs. Ava Huffman had six digs, while Avery Fisher had five.

•••

West Rowan stayed undefeated in SPC volleyball with a sweep of Concord on Monday.

Sophia Blackledge had 10 kills. Madelyn VonCanon had 10 digs and five aces. DD Cuthbertson had five kills. Ashlee Ennis had 14 assists and three aces. Brinley Batt had seven assists and three aces. Brooke Kennerly had nine digs.

• West Rowan’s jayvees won 2-1 over the Spiders.

Kate Gregory had seven kills. Isa Gaeta had five kills and three aces. Lainey Sweet had five kills and five aces. EA Nance had five kills and six aces. Romey Gaeta led the Falcons in assists. Wyleigh Huffman added five digs and a lot of fire.

Local golf

Jeff Watkins made a hole-in-one on No. 10 at Rolling Hills.

He used a 7-iron to ace the 152-yard hole.

Gary Connor and Buck Cook witnessed the shot.

Mid. school football

Knox won 24-6 against North Rowan Middle for a 6-1 season.

College football

Georgia Tech’s Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) had four tackles in Saturday’s win against Pittsburgh.

•••

Kansas’ Zion DeBose (North Rowan) had a tackle for loss in a win over Iowa.

•••

JaVon Lofton (West Rowan) had seven tackles for Averett in a loss to Washington & Lee.

College volleyball

Columbia International’s Kira Rymer (South Rowan) won Attacker of the Week honors for the conference for the fourth time this season.