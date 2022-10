SALISBURY — Communities In Schools Rowan is partnering with Healthy Blue N.C. for a community baby shower and resource fair Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Livingstone College. The fair for Rowan County residents will connect expecting mothers and new mothers of infants up to 6 months old with community organizations to help them have a healthy start.

For more information, call 704-797-0210