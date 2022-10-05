Blotter: Sept. 5

Salisbury Police reports

A report of a burglary on Clancy Street occurred between 1 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8:06 a.m. Oct. 3. Police say a suspect entered a window and took items from an apartment that was under construction, but still had some of the tenant’s property inside. The total estimated value of the loss was $225.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from Julian Road sometime between 4 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8:35 a.m. Oct. 3.

• A resident reported a lost wallet from Drew Circle that disappeared sometime between noon Sept. 15 and noon Sept. 16. The loss was reported Oct. 3.

• Police investigated a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Clay Street on Oct. 3. Some property damage was reported but there were no injuries.

• A golf cart was reportedly stolen from the Pilot Travel Center on Peeler Road sometime between 9:20 and 10 p.m. Oct. 3.