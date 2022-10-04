Oct. 2022 Veteran of the Month: Mark Beaver

Navy Veteran, West Rowan High School Graduate, Employed by the NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury, Chairman of the Rowan County Veterans Council, District 19 Vice Commander for the American Legion Dept of NC, Commander of VFW Post 3006, Vice Commander AmVets Post 845. Rowan Co Native, still currently resides here.

Submitted by friends.

