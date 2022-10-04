Educational worship event scheduled at Hood Seminary

SALISBURY — Calling it an “EduWorship Event,” Hood Theological Seminary is holding an Awareness Service discussing Breast Cancer, Child Abuse Prevention and Domestic/Intimate-Partner Violence and Abuse with the community on Oct. 24.

The event will offer hors d’oeuvres from 4:30-5:45 p.m. then the program will run from 6 -7:30 p.m. The theme is Justice for All, and a panel of presenters will provide information to attendees on breast cancer, child abuse prevention and domestic/intimate partner violence and abuse.

This will be a hybrid event with the in-person event taking place in the Aymer Center at the seminary and virtual attendance taking place on the seminary’s Facebook page at facebook.com/hoodseminary.

All October chapel collections will be given to the Terrie Hess House Advocacy center. Items can be dropped off at the Hood library or can be ordered online and shipped directly to EduWorship Donations, Hood Theological Seminary, 1810 Lutheran Synod Dr., Salisbury NC 28144.

Special needs identified by the Terrie Hess House are gift cards for gas, food and clothes. In addition, Rowan Helping Ministries need food donations including corn, green beans, mixed vegetables, rice, pasta, potato flakes, breakfast cereal and oatmeal. Family Crisis Council needs paper towels, multipurpose cleaners, laundry detergent, ethnic hair care products, school supplies, socks (all sizes), children’s clothing in sizes 2T and up, and tweezers/grooming kits.