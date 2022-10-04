Blotter for Oct. 3

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a larceny from Crescent Heights Drive, Salisbury that occurred between 10:45 and 11 a.m. Sept. 28. Total estimated loss was $250.

• Property damage was reported at a property on Foster Road, Cleveland about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29. James Leonard Stewart, 27, was subsequently charged with injury to personal property.

• Gregory Lewis Imes, 53, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with second-degree trespassing in Woodleaf.

• Clarence Leon Graber, 52, was arrested Sept. 29 in Rockwell and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage from a hit and run on South Main Street was reported to have occurred about 8 a.m. Sept. 30.

• A burglary from a car wash on East Innes Street was reported Sept. 30 and apparently occurred overnight, between 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and 9 a.m. Sept. 30. Total estimated loss was $19,935.

• Police investigated a report of a burglary on Brenner Avenue that occurred between 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Total estimated loss was $300.

• Vandalism at a county administration building on West Fisher Street was reported to have occurred between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 and 9 a.m. Sept. 30.