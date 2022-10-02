Kannapolis Police Department open house set for Oct. 17

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department invites the community to attend an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Kannapolis City Hall and Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way.

The event is free and includes guided tours of the police department, displays and demonstrations from each police division. Police officers and K-9 officers will be there and child fingerprinting kits will also be available for parents, along with free popcorn and slushies.

“Our officers and staff look forward to meeting the community. We look forward to strengthening the relationships with our residents and to help them better understand the work we do,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry in a news release.

Anyone interested in becoming a police officer is welcome to attend a recruitment event that same evening at 7:30 p.m. to speak with officers and learn more about working for the Kannapolis Police Department.