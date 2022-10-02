Hood faculty member Mbuwayesango attends Old Testament study in Zurich

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 2, 2022

By Post Education

Professor Dora Mbuwayesango of Hood Theological Seminary — submitted photo

Professor Dora Mbuwayesango, George E. and Iris Battle Professor of Old Testament and dean of students at Hood Theological Seminary, was invited to make a presentation at the 24th Congress of the International Study for the Old Testament from Aug. 8-12 in Zürich, Switzerland.

The topic of her paper was “A Gendered Venture: The Disavowing and Devaluing of Women’s Contribution and the Dispossession of Israelite Women in the Book of Numbers.”

The study group was founded in 1950 in Leiden, Netherlands, and is dedicated to the academic excellence and intellectual diversity. The paper will be published in the Vetus Testamentum, a quarterly publication of the group, next year.

Andrea Shores Porter, the professor’s friend and a resident of Salisbury, attended the presentation and traveled with Mbuwayesango to see sites of Zürich and Geneva before returning home.

