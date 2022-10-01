High school football: Scores
Published 6:21 am Saturday, October 1, 2022
Wednesday’s scores
Kinston 45, Southwest Onslow 32
New Bern 57, South Central Pitt 6
Wallace-Rose Hill 68, North Lenoir 0
Warsaw Kenan 50, South Lenoir 7
Thursday’s Scores
Alexander Central 28, Ashe County 21
Alleghany County 35, North Stokes 0
Andrews 50, Hayesville 7
Apex 42, Green Level 0
Apex Middle Creek 15, Morrisville Green Hope 13
Asheville Reynolds 34, Asheville 7
Asheville Roberson 46, Enka 7
Bear Grass 58, Hobgood Academy 16
Belmont Cramer 22, Gastonia Huss 21
Belmont South Point 35, Shelby Crest 13
Bertie County 36, Robersonville South Creek 0
Burlington Cummings 32, Bartlett Yancey 14
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 43, Swannanoa Owen 25
Cary Panther Creek 21, Friendship 20
Central Cabarrus 42, South Rowan 20
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 40, Charlotte Myers Park 9
Charlotte Catholic 49, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Charlotte Harding 40, Charlotte Berry Tech 20
Charlotte Independence 75, Charlotte Garinger 0
Charlotte Mallard Creek 48, North Mecklenburg 3
Charlotte Olympic 48, Palisades 0
Charlotte Providence Day 55, Charlotte Country Day 20
China Grove Carson 20, Concord 13
Chocowinity Southside 22, Pamlico County 8
Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. 63, Asheville School 35
Claremont Bunker Hill 35, West Lincoln 34, OT
Clayton 35, Southeast Raleigh 6
Clayton Cleveland 21, Fuquay-Varina 13
Clinton 65, Fairmont 6
Concord Robinson 49, Albemarle 9
Cornelius Hough 52, West Mecklenburg 6
Davidson Community School 42, Winston-Salem Carver 16
Durham Hillside 29, Durham Jordan 28
Durham Riverside 56, Northern Durham 0
East Bend Forbush 42, North Surry 41
East Davidson 52, North Rowan 27
East Forsyth 31, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 13
East Gaston 28, Mooresboro Jefferson 16
East Lincoln 50, West Iredell 0
East Surry 41, Wilkes Central 19
Eastern Alamance 20, Burlington Williams 17, 2OT
Eastern Guilford 68, Rockingham County 15
Eastern Randolph 20, Southwestern Randolph 12
Edenton Holmes 70, Pasquotank County 26
Elizabeth City Northeastern 67, Hertford County 39
Erwin Triton 33, Fayetteville Westover 20
Farmville Central 45, Washington 12
Fayetteville Britt 41, Pembroke Swett 8
Fayetteville Seventy-First 29, Cape Fear 13
Forest City Chase 35, Hendersonville 16
Franklin 23, Canton Pisgah 21
Franklinton 28, Bunn 14
Garner 69, Willow Spring 26
Gastonia Ashbrook 37, North Gaston 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 41, Newton Grove Hobbton 13
Gray’s Creek 42, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Greene Central 64, Ayden-Grifton 7
Greensboro Dudley 45, Greensboro Smith 0
Greensboro Grimsley 53, Western Guilford 7
Greenville Rose 33, Pinetown Northside 13
Harnett Central 47, Fayetteville Smith 40
Hickory 42, Hickory St. Stephens 28
Hickory Grove Christian 25, Southlake Christian 12
Hickory Home School 30, Chatham Central 20
Hickory Ridge 41, South Iredell 7
High Point Andrews 32, North Forsyth 28
Hope Mills South View 49, Lumberton 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 21
Jones County 48, Lejeune 21
Kings Mountain 48, Gastonia Forestview 7
Lake Norman 34, West Cabarrus 16
Lawndale Burns 62, Bessemer City 6
Lenoir Hibriten 43, Morganton Freedom 20
Lincolnton 43, Catawba Bandys 34
Marshville Forest Hills 34, Monroe Parkwood 19
Matthews Butler 76, East Mecklenburg 0
Matthews Weddington 55, Monroe Piedmont 0
McDowell County 39, North Buncombe 28
Monroe 56, Anson County 3
Monroe Sun Valley 35, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 13
Mooresville 40, Charlotte Providence 28
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 21, Christ the King High School 10
Morganton Patton 38, East Rutherford 27
Mount Airy 43, Boonville Starmount 7
Mount Pleasant 60, South Stanly 0
Murphy 49, Cherokee 14
Newton Grove Midway 59, Red Springs 14
Newton-Conover 28, East Burke 20
North Davidson 45, Montgomery Central 7
North Edgecombe 51, Northwest Halifax 8
North Johnston 30, Seven Springs Spring Creek 12
North Lincoln 38, North Iredell 7
North Moore 67, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7
North Raleigh Christian 16, Covenant Day School 14
North Stanly 28, Monroe Union Academy 12
North Wilkes 42, West Wilkes 26
Northampton County 52, Warren County 20
Northeast Guilford 14, High Point Central 0
Northern Nash 63, Roanoke Rapids 0
Northwest Cabarrus 20, West Rowan 7
Northwest Guilford 48, Greensboro Page 34
Oak Grove 52, Asheboro 7
Person 36, Pittsboro Northwood 34
Pfafftown Reagan 41, Davie County 21
Pikeville Aycock 34, South Johnston 28
Polk County 42, R-S Central 21
Princeton 49, Eastern Wayne 12
Providence Grove 31, Trinity 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 24, Charlotte Christian 10
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 49, Raleigh Enloe 6
Raleigh Leesville Road 49, Raleigh Broughton 15
Raleigh Millbrook 28, Wake Forest Heritage 6
Raleigh Ravenscroft 43, High Point Christian Academy 21
Raleigh Sanderson 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 36
Randleman 49, Trinity Wheatmore 0
Richlands 21, Swansboro 7
Richmond County 40, Hoke County 21
Riverside Martin 43, Perquimans 16
Robbinsville 24, Swain County 16
Rocky Mount 16, Nash Central 7
Rolesville 47, Raleigh Wakefield 42
Salemburg Lakewood 46, Rose Hill Union 0
Salisbury 59, South Davidson 0
Scotland 49, Cameron Union Pines 14
Shelby 76, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Smithfield-Selma 20, Wilson Fike 12
South Garner 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 12
South Granville 7, Southern Durham 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 41, North Pitt 28
Southeast Guilford 32, Jamestown Ragsdale 7
Southeast Halifax 60, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Southern Alamance 60, Chapel Hill 20
Southern Guilford 44, Winston-Salem Atkins 14
Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, Southern Lee 6
Southwest Guilford 48, Northern Guilford 14
Spring Lake Overhills 40, Western Harnett 0
Statesville 49, Newton Foard 13
Surry Central 30, Elkin 7
Tarboro 51, Gates County 8
Thomasville 32, West Davidson 10
Thomasville Ledford 40, Central Davidson 32
Trinity Christian 20, Metrolina Christian Academy 14
Valdese Draughn 56, Mitchell County 21
Vance County 54, Carrboro 0
Wake Forest 35, Knightdale 21
Watauga County 56, South Caldwell 7
Waynesville Tuscola 48, North Henderson 10
West Charlotte 40, Huntersville Hopewell 34, OT
West Forsyth 28, Robert B. Glenn 21
West Henderson 23, Sylva Smoky Mountain 21
West Johnston 34, East Wake 9
West Stokes 28, Eden Morehead 14
Whiteville 52, East Columbus 0
Wilson Beddingfield 36, Goldsboro 0
Wilson Hunt 41, Southern Wayne 12
Wilson Prep 19, Weldon 6
Winston-Salem Reynolds 39, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Friday’s scores
East Wilkes 28, South Stokes 6
Fayetteville Seventy-First 44, Cape Fear 21
Princeton 49, Eastern Wayne 12
Rocky Mount Academy 42, Wayne Christian 40
Waynesville Tuscola 48, North Henderson 10