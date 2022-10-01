Doug Creamer: A storm

By Doug Creamer

Most of my readers know that I have a fascination with storms. I love winter snowstorms but hate ice storms. I love to see pictures of tornadoes. I have never seen one, but would like to see one if I knew I would be safe. It is amazing what storms can do. I love reading about all kinds of storms.

I am currently watching Hurricane Ian. I have been looking at the models each time they come out, and watching the track and strength of the storm change with each passing model run. I don’t watch the major news stations to hear weather news. I will occasionally watch the local weathermen or the Weather Channel, but I will catch most of their broadcasts on the web. I have a number of websites that will feed this weather habit sufficiently. I also listen to a weather vlogger who loves to talk about storms and their impacts. There are plenty of sources of information without having to turn on the television.

I am very concerned for the people living in Florida and take seriously the need to pray for their well-being. There will be suffering for the people in the path of this monster storm. As of this writing, Hurricane Ian is on track to come in around the Sarasota, Florida, area, which is about 675 miles away. When you can look up and see clouds from a storm that is that far away it a huge, monster storm.

I will be following the storm as it tracks to the north into our neck of the woods. There are some models that show the storm crossing Florida and then getting invigorated in the Atlantic before coming inland again through South Carolina and eventually up here into North Carolina. That is a track that I hope does not come true. That track could bring us some stronger winds with the heavy rain that we are currently expecting.

One thing I do know is that a lot of good people are going to become very busy trying to get the electricity and other services back up for the good folks in Florida. By the time you read this column there will be all kinds of humanitarian aid flooding into affected areas. Americans have this wonderful quality that we put our differences aside to help those who have suffered a tragedy. It is something that I love about our country.

This storm will have some long-lasting impacts on the areas affected by its wrath. But given enough time, people will recover and get back on their feet. The question I am pondering is what type of storm are you facing? We all have them. There are things in all our lives that come roaring at us like hurricanes, wreaking havoc on our peaceful existence. What are we going to do? How are we going to face those trials and tribulations?

It’s not easy. Storms are hard to endure. The first decision we need to make is to run into our Father’s arms. He saw the storm before it formed and knows the path through to the other side. Next, we need to get the folks around us who will help and support us while the storm is raging. This is not a time to do it alone; it’s the time to call in the troops. It’s also the time where we have to dig deep to the reserves of our faith to find the strength to carry on.

Storms come at us with many names, like health issues, loss of loved ones, financial strife, loss of a job, a relationship that has fallen apart, and for the people in Florida…the loss of their homes. Don’t lose heart. Cry out to God, who cares more than you will ever know. Lean on your family and friends. Don’t lose faith in yourself because of your circumstances, you will make it to the other side. God will carry you.

I want to encourage you to stir your faith. If it is quiet and sunny in your spiritual life, enjoy it. If the storm clouds are moving in, lean on the Lord and your good friends. When you call out to God you can be sure that help is on the way. God is for you in spite of how the circumstances may appear at the moment. You will make it. You will see sunny skies before you know it. For the moment, hang on! You are not alone. Before you go to sleep tonight, please say a prayer for all those suffering from Hurricane Ian.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.