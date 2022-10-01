College football roundup: Maye leads North Carolina over Virginia Tech; Mountaineers cruise

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Drake Maye threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to continue his strong start to the season and North Carolina opened up Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Maye, a redshirt freshman, was able to consistently throw downfield, with 13 of his 26 completions going for at least 15 yards. He finished with 363 yards, going 26 of 36.

Josh Downs led UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) with eight catches and 120 yards, and tight end Bryson Nesbit added 98 receiving yards on four receptions.

Grant Wells completed 16 of 26 passes for 139 yards and ran for a touchdown, but the Hokies (2-3, 1-1) struggled overall against a Tar Heel defense that turned in its best performance of the season.

Linebacker Cedric Gray picked off Wells in the second quarter, which set up a 16-yard touchdown pass by Maye to Antoine Green one play later to give UNC a 21-3 lead, and the Hokies never never got closer than 11 points.

The Tar Heels gave up nearly 500 yards per game in their first four contests, but UNC limited the number of big gainers by Virginia Tech. Wells never got in an extended rhythm, as the Hokies finished with only 273 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: For the first time this year, Virginia Tech’s defense, which ranked 10th nationally in yards allowed per game, looked vulnerable from start to finish, allowing UNC to record 527 yards of offense. That’s not good news for first-year coach Brent Pry’s team as it prepares to face ranked opponents in two of its next three games.

North Carolina: Maye continues to look more assured than most first-year starters, and UNC’s offense has hardly skipped a beat so far without Sam Howell, now in the NFL. But as impressive as Maye was, Tar Heel coach Mack Brown might be most encouraged by his defense matching the offense’s big day.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies remain on the road with a trip to No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday.

UNC: The Tar Heels will visit Miami on Saturday.

Appalachian State 49, The Citadel 0

BOONE (AP) — Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled over The Citadel.

The Mountaineers’ (3-2) first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn’t the case against the Bulldogs (2-2), who they outgained 545-223.

The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions in taking off to a 35-0 lead. Brice was 12-of-18 passing for 265 yards with two of his scoring throws going to Christian Horn, one an 80-yarder. Horn’s older brother, Brian Horn, plays linebacker for The Citadel. Christian Horn finished with 132 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Camerun Peoples rushed for 102 yards, 73 coming on a second-quarter TD.

Bulldogs grad transfer quarterback Peyton Derrick started his collegiate career at Appalachian State, where he spent two years before playing three seasons at Wofford.

Davidson 31, Butler 0

DAVIDSON (AP) — Dylan Sparks carried it 16 times for a career-high 180 yards and Davidson rushed for 498 yards in a 31-0 victory over Butler on Saturday.

It was Davidson’s first shutout since 2019.

Coy Williams added 19 rushes for 109 yards for Davidson (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer), which has won four straight. Aaron Maione had two runs and two touchdowns, and Jayden Waddell added 60 yards and a score.

Jayden Waddell and Luke Durkin combined to complete 7 of 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for Davidson. John Tessmann led the Wildcats defense with two interceptions.

Bret Bushka was intercepted three times for Butler (2-2, 0-1). He threw for 150 yards and rushed it six times for 102 yards.

Elon 30, Richmond 27 (2OT)

ELON (AP) — Jalen Hampton rushed for a 11-yard touchdown in the second overtime as Elon beat Richmond.

Elon kicker Skyler Davis forced overtime with a 42-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in regulation. Then Elon scored on the first play of overtime when Matthew McKay threw it across the field to a wide open Johncarlos Miller II. Richmond answered with a 19-yard score from Reece Udinski to Jakob Herres.

Jake Larson put Richmond ahead in the second overtime with a 47-yard field goal before Hampton’s run up the middle.

McKay passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns for Elon (4-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Udinski attempted 58 passes for Richmond (3-2, 1-1). He completed 42 for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

Campbell 48, NC Central 18

BUIES CREEK (AP) — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell’s five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central’s seven-game winning streak.

Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian.

McDowell’s second touchdown had Campbell (2-2) on top 17-0 early in the second quarter and two interceptions led to 10 points as the Camels pushed ahead to lead 34-6 at halftime.

The Eagles (4-1) came in averaging 201 yards a game on the ground but were limited to 96. Campbell piled up 315 yards on the ground (after averaging 145 yards through three games) and finished with 563 yards of total offense.

East Carolina 48, South Florida 28

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw six touchdown passes, four to C.J. Johnson as East Carolina rolled over South Florida.

The game was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to Boca Raton because of Hurricane Ian.

Ahlers was 31-of-41 passing for 465 yards.

Western Carolina 39, VMI 17

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Carlos Davis threw four touchdown passes and the Western Carolina defense came up with four turnovers to stop VMI.

Davis found four different receivers and was 30-of-44 passing for 336 yards with two interceptions.

Raphael Williams had six catches for 103 yards, including a 69-yard connection for the final touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jalynn Williams hauled in 10 passes for 94 yards.

It was the 100th win for Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell, the former Florida coach who also won a Division II national title coaching at Valdosta State.

The Catamounts (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) came into the game with a nation-leading 17 sacks and hauled down Keydet quarterbacks seven times to go with a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Two quarterbacks combined to go 18 of 39 for VMI (1-3, 0-1). Collin Ironside threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

