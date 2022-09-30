Into the Light suicide and mental health awareness walk postponed

SALISBURY – United Way’s Into the Light walk for suicide and mental health awareness, scheduled for Saturday morning, Oct. 1, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

“This event is a time to remember and honor lives lost,” said Executive Director Jenny Lee. “Given the weather report, to ask people for an event like this to risk their own safety to come out seems irresponsible, though the issue is so important. So we will come together next week instead.”

The walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7 til 8:20 a.m. at the Catawba College Shuford Stadium, 2295 Yost St., Salisbury.

Anyone interested in participating can take advantage of the additional week to register. Early registration through Friday, Oct. 7 at noon is $25. Memorial donations can also be made until that time. Day of registration is available from 5:45 – 6:45 a.m. for $30. Breakfast will be served to participants before the walk.

Online registration is available at https://runsignup.com/into-the-light.