High school football: Thursday’s roundup

Roundup …

Varsity high school games were played on Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

CONCORD — Carson (2-4, 1-1) scored with under four minutes left to knock off Concord 20-13.

The win on the road against the defending South Piedmont Conference champs put the Cougars in the league race.

It’s the first time Carson has beaten the Spiders (2-4, 2-1).

Michael Guiton threw touchdown passes to Jay Howard and Emory Taylor and Jordan Galarza had a rushing TD.

Taylor caught the game-winner from the 9, and Trevor Vaughn’s recovery on the ensuing kickoff helped Carson kill the clock and seal the win.

Jake Ross led the Carson defensive effort.

Much more on this game will be in Sunday’s edition.

•••

DENTON — Salisbury demolished South Davidson 59-0 for the Hornets’ sixth straight win.

Salisbury (6-1, 3-0) took care of business in the Central Carolina Conference road game.

JyMikaah Wells rolled to another big night for the Hornets and broke the school record for career touchdowns. He entered the game tied with Romar Morris with 58.

Wells scored four times, racking up 223 yards on only nine carries.

Salisbury scored twice on blocks punts, with Amare Johnson and Dashawn Brown getting special-teams scores.

Mike Geter made two interceptions, threw a touchdown pass to Damian Brandon and ran for a touchdown.

Jumal Rule had a touchdown run to close the scoring and picked off a pass on defense.

Hank Webb kicked five PATs in nine tries. The Hornets had several blocked.

Defensively, the Hornets completed stifled the Wildcats, who fought down to the final snap on homecoming.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — West Rowan lost for the first time in two decades to Northwest Cabarrus.

The Trojans (6-1, 3-0), who were celebrating homecoming, scored 20 points in the second quarter to beat the Falcons 20-7 and take over first place.

The key was Northwest’s defense. West (5-2, 2-1) struggled to run the ball in the South Piedmont Conference showdown and the Trojans were able to bring pressure and picked off three passes.

West’s only TD came early in the fourth quarter on a Lucas Graham to Evan Kennedy pass. Adrian Stockton topped 100 yards in receptions.

•••

CONCORD — Homecoming guest South Rowan lost 42-20 to Central Cabarrus in South Piedmont Conference action.

Landon Richards had two rushing touchdowns for the Raiders (1-6, 0-3), but the Vikings (2-4, 1-1) got their first league win.

Brooks Overcash threw a touchdown pass to Dalton Young.

South got interceptions from Elijah Anderson and Joaquin Bernal, while Aquiles Bernal had another sack.

•••

FARMINGTON — Reagan outscored Davie 41-21 in a Central Piedmont Conference contest.

After an even first half, the Raiders took charge in the second half.

Markel Summers scored three touchdowns for the War Eagles (2-4, 1-2).

•••

East Rowan was off this week. A.L. Brown is playing at home (homecoming) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. against Cox Mill.

More on the high school football games will be online and in Sunday’s print edition.